Just $10 scores you TP-Link’s Alexa and Assistant-enabled Smart Plug (40% off)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $17, today’s offer saves you 41%, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. TP-Link’s smart plug expands your Alexa or Assistant smart plug with the ability to control lamps and other appliances with your voice. You’ll enjoy a standalone design that pairs with your setup over Wi-Fi and delivers scheduling, automation with other Kasa accessories, and more via the companion smartphone app. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Save even more by ditching the Kasa integration and overall TP-Link reputability by going with this more affordable option from Gosund at $7. This option will still let you control lights and the like with Alexa or Assistant, but won’t pair with other smart home devices quite like the lead deal.

This morning, we tracked a series of deals on Ring’s lineup of smart solar lighting accessories, which have dropped to new all-time lows starting at $40. Or if HomeKit is more your speed, Nanoleaf’s Canvas starter kit has dropped to $139, saving you 30% from the going rate.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug features:

The HS100 allows you to create schedules to automatically power on or off your home electronics and appliances at anytime. You can create a schedule for each device any day of the week, or customize it by a specific time in a day. Keep energy bills low by effectively managing devices that use the most power. Scheduling allows you to prevent power-hungry devices from being left on longer than needed.

