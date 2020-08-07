Nanoleaf’s HomeKit Canvas Light set sees 30% discount to new 2020 low of $139

Home Depot is currently offering the Nanoleaf Canvas HomeKit Starter Set for $139 shipped. Free curbside pickup is available as well. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $31, and marks a new 2020 low. Equipped with HomeKit support for integrating into your Siri setup, these lights can be rearranged into a variety of patterns to hang on your wall. Alongside multicolor output for setting some ambiance, these Canvas lights respond to touch and can even be configured to set scenes in the rest of your setup. In total, you’re getting nine panels with this starter set. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on coverage for an in-depth look. Head below for more.

If the wall-mounted design isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, the Eve Light Strip at $79 might be a better buy. This multicolor strip delivers HomeKit-enabled lighting and is perfect for adding some ambiance to your monitor, a shelf, and more. Learn more in our review.

While we’re talking smart home lighting, this 3-bulb Philips Hue color starter set is down to $150, saving you 22% from the going rate. That’s alongside this morning’s discounted smart solar lighting from Ring, which illuminates your outdoor space at new lows from $40.

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Set features:

Create your own lighting masterpiece with these touch-reactive LED Light Squares that connect together along each side to create any design you choose, whether it’s a clever ‘smart art’ decoration above your sofa or a colourful party wall in the basement rec room. Watch the lights react dynamically to your touch, and Rhythm Scenes make lights dance to your favorite music. Fully customize your Canvas inside the Nanoleaf App, set Schedules to wake up naturally.

