Ring’s line of smart solar lighting accessories hit new all-time lows from $40

Amazon offers the Ring Solar Pathlight Kit for $127.99 shipped. Regularly $160, today’s deal marks one of the first discounts we’ve tracked as well as a new Amazon all-time low. First announced back at CES 2020, one of the latest products from Ring arrives as a solar-powered lighting solution. Additionally, it works in tandem with other Ring products via the included Bridge to alert users when motion is detected and intelligently light up your outdoor space. You’ll receive four individual solar lights with today’s deal, which can all be automatically scheduled or can work in tandem following a detected motion from other Ring devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You can also save on a 2-pack of Ring Solar Steplights at $63.99 with a bundled bridge. As a comparison, this listing typically goes for $80 with today’s deal marking another Amazon all-time low. These lights operate much like the featured deal above, however they mount directly to a wall, which makes it an ideal companion for steps or staircases. It’s a #1 new release at Amazon where customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale on Ring solar product over at this landing page. Yesterday, we also spotted a handful of deals on Ring and Echo Show bundles starting at $180. If you’re building out a smart home setup around Ring’s line of products, picking up an Echo Show along the way to watch live video feeds is a no-brainer.

Ring Solar Pathlights feature:

Ring Bridge included – this Starter Kit includes a Ring Bridge so that you may enable smart features for your Ring Smart Lights.

Smart features – when connected to a Ring Bridge, get mobile notifications, set schedules, turn the lights on and off remotely, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.

Easy setup – connect to the Ring Bridge, customize your settings via the Ring app, and place in your ideal location.

