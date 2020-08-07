Polaroid’s Instant Print Digital Camera hits $53 at Amazon (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon is offering the Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera for $53.19 shipped. Regularly up to $70, today’s deal shaves off as much as 24% off recent pricing and comes within $7 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This compact camera duals as a printer, allowing you to snap and instantly retrieve physical 16-megapixel photos. Each picture measures 2- by 3-inches, ensuring they can be placed almost anywhere. A variety of filters can be applied and include Vibrant Color, Black & White, and more. It’s pocketable and only weighs 6-ounces. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re alright with ordering physical versions of smartphone photos online, your money may better be applied towards the deal we found on Samsung’s A71 5G Smartphone with Galaxy Buds. You can currently nab this bundle for $600, making the Samsung Galaxy Buds free of charge. This massive 6.7-inch smartphone boasts a quad-camera array with a main lens that’s comprised of a 64-megapixel sensor.

While it can’t print photos, DYMO’s high-end Label Maker can be connected with a PC or Mac to bring custom logos to your newly-organized home. Owners are bound to love its rechargeable design and expansive screen that lets you preview four lines of text at once. A $30 discount makes this premium offering worth a moment of your time.

Polaroid Instant Print Digital Camera features:

Awesome handheld device lets you Take 16 megapixel photographs & Print instantly on 2×3 inches sticky back paper

Innovative Zero ink technology : there’s no need for pricy toner; Zink Cartridges combine paper & ink all; Packs available in 20, 30 or 50 sheets

Unique vertical orientation : modern Design lets you Snap upright, just like a Smartphone

