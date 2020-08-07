Tackle tough stains with BISSELL’s SpotCleaner for $55 (Refurb, Orig. $120)

The official BISSELL eBay storefront is now offering its SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot Carpet Cleaner (5207) for $54.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $120, this model typically sells for $100 at Amazon when available with today’s offer being at least 45% in savings. Ideal for removing pet stains or blemishes in high-traffic areas, this is a great way to refresh your home without completely replacing the carpets. However, this model includes a 4.5-foot hose and a 3-inch tough stain tool to clean upholstery, the stairs, and more. It also has a removable water tank for easy filling and ships with 8-ounces of cleaning formula to get you started. Rated 4+ stars from over 970 Amazon customers. More details and warranty information below.

This manufacturer refurbished unit ships with a 6-month limited warranty from BISSELL where it has been “inspected and tested to the same standards as a new product.”

As we mentioned above, your new carpet cleaner comes with 8-ounces of formula in the box. However, you might want to consider scoring an extra bottle to ensure you ready to go when the worst stains happen. The 32-ounce BISSELL Spot & Stain with Febreze comes in at just $11 Prime shipped on Amazon where it carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 500 customers.

More on the BISSELL SpotClean ProHeat Carpet Cleaner:

Be prepared for unexpected messes with the convenience of the BISSELL® SpotClean. It permanently removes spots and stains from wherever you find them using water, BISSELL formula, and handheld cleaning tools with powerful suction. From high-traffic areas and stairs, to upholstery, auto interiors, and more, you have the ideal cleaner in the SpotClean. The 3″ Tough Stain Tool works great on everyday spills. The ability to quickly erase stains the first time is finally here.

