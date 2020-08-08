Sabrent’s powerful 114W USB-C + Type-A Charging Station hits $32 (Save 45%)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent 114W 5-Port Charging Station for $32.09 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This Sabrent offering boasts 114-watts of power that’s distributed across five ports. Headlining the bunch is a single USB-C output that offers 87-watt charging speeds. There also happens to be four USB-A ports that are ready to provide 2.4A each. All of this comes in a sleek design that’ll look great atop your desk. Rated 4/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not upgrade to a standing desk? We just found a Zinus solution for $109.50, which happens to be $60 off and the best Amazon price of 2020. No assembly is required and it extends up to 17.2-inches, ensuring it’s flexible enough to suit most situations.

Take an entirely different approach when opting for the new Hachi Infinite M1 touchscreen projector. It illuminates your desk, turning it into a large touch-enabled surface. Even better, owners can also aim it at a wall to create a 100-inch screen that’s great for watching movies, playing video games, and more.

Sabrent 114W Charging Station features:

  • OUTPUTS – Five USB connectors for outputs: 4 USB-A ports, provide 5V/4.8A in total, every port provides 5V/2.4A (max), and equipped with intelligent IC and automatically identifies the handheld devices attached.
  • USB TYPE-C – 1 USB-C port with 5V/9V/12V/15V 3A, 20V 4.35A output.
  • PROTECTION – Overload and surge protection.
  • PRECISE – Select precision electrical components, fire line version, and imported fire resistant plastic.
  • DESIGN – Specially designed for Type-C supported devices.

