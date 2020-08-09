A new low brings Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II ANC Headphones to $200 (Save $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is $100 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II headphones deliver NoiseGard Hybrid adaptive noise cancelling, which allows them to automatically adjust the level of sound-blocking based on how loud your surrounding environment is. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 30-hours of battery life per charge alongside build-in touch controls for music playback, summoning Siri or another voice assistant, and more. There’s even a smart pause feature that stops the music when you take off the headphones. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $40 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build or audio quality as with the option from Sennheiser, but it’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

Just last week, we got a first look at Sony’s upcoming pair of new WH-1000XM4 Headphones, which enter with improved ANC and competitive price compared to other ANC cans on the market. You can get the full scoop right here, including how to lock-in your pre-order and more.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones features:

Superior sound quality and active noise cancellation: the PXC 550-II Wireless delivers Sennheiser legendary sound quality. Active noise cancellation reduces the ambient noise around you and can be adjusted to your preference. Exceptional battery performance up to 30 hours: The PXC 550-II Wireless delivers up to 30 hours of battery life. You can travel from London to Hong Kong and back with just one charge

