A new low brings Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II ANC Headphones to $200 (Save $150)

- Aug. 9th 2020 10:30 am ET

Get this deal
$350 $200
0

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is $100 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II headphones deliver NoiseGard Hybrid adaptive noise cancelling, which allows them to automatically adjust the level of sound-blocking based on how loud your surrounding environment is. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 30-hours of battery life per charge alongside build-in touch controls for music playback, summoning Siri or another voice assistant, and more. There’s even a smart pause feature that stops the music when you take off the headphones. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $40 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build or audio quality as with the option from Sennheiser, but it’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost. 

Just last week, we got a first look at Sony’s upcoming pair of new WH-1000XM4 Headphones, which enter with improved ANC and competitive price compared to other ANC cans on the market. You can get the full scoop right here, including how to lock-in your pre-order and more.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones features:

Superior sound quality and active noise cancellation: the PXC 550-II Wireless delivers Sennheiser legendary sound quality. Active noise cancellation reduces the ambient noise around you and can be adjusted to your preference. Exceptional battery performance up to 30 hours: The PXC 550-II Wireless delivers up to 30 hours of battery life. You can travel from London to Hong Kong and back with just one charge

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$350 $200
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Sennheiser

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go