Vogue and Amazon have partnered to create a storefront “A Common Thread,” which is a fundraising initiative to help high-end fashion retailers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Amazon x Vogue storefront is selling notable designers, such as 3.1 Phillip Lim, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, and Tabitha Simmons, just to name a few. All of the pieces in this line are very high fashion and very trendy for this season. Inside this collection, you can find men’s, women’s and home items with an array of price tags. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

“I’m thrilled to announce this partnership, and want to thank Amazon Fashion, not only for its generous support of A Common Thread, but also for so quickly sharing its resources to aid American designers affected by the pandemic,” said Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue, and U.S. artistic director and global content advisor, Condé Nast. “While there isn’t one simple fix for our industry, which has been hit so hard, I believe this is an important step in the right direction.”

Vogue Picks for Women

Vogue has put together six looks for this summer for the “A Common Thread” storefront. One of our favorite looks is the New Utility style. Inside this look, you will find the Thakoon Classic Cropped Jeans. I love this transitional style because you can wear them now with tank tops or sandals and also layer with jackets in the fall. The cropped style is very on-trend for fall, and it has a touch of stretch to promote comfort.

Another notable style from this line is the Lemlem Lena Ballet One-Piece Swimsuit. The olive coloring is gorgeous for the end of summer and the belted waist gives a flattering appearance. This swimsuit looks very high-end and will make a statement wherever you wear it.

Men’s Apparel from Amazon x Vogue

One of our top picks for men is the Billy Reid Men’s Casual Sweatshirt for $25. This sweatshirt is stylish and comes in two versatile color options: Blue or Olive. It’s a great option to pair with jeans, khakis, shorts, and more. It can easily be layered in the winter with an array of outfits, and the waffle material is trendy.

Another laid back style for men is the Billy Reid Long-Sleeve Dylan Shirt that’s priced at just $44. This t-shirt will become a staple in your wardrobe and comes in four color options. It’s also lightweight, can easily be layered, and has trendy stitching.

