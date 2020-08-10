Refresh your cookware with a hammered copper Gotham set for $120 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is offering the 10-piece Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set for $119.99 shipped. Also matched at Woot for today only. Regularly $150 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we can find. This Gotham Steel set features nonstick, scratch-resistant construction with an attractive hammered copper exterior. A perfect full kitchen cookware set upgrade, this 10-piece set includes all the most important pots and pans as well as a stainless steel steamer. Everything is oven- and dishwasher-safe, including the tempered glass lids. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon’s 8-piece non-stick cookware set at $41.50 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. But if the hand-wash only recommendation on that set just won’t cut it for you, take a look at the 5-piece Gotham Steel variant instead. It comes in at $79 on Amazon and carries solid ratings. While not quite as extensive a set, you’ll still get the hammered copper exterior and essentially the same specs as today’s lead offer.

The kitchenware deals are starting to heat up quickly today. Instant Pot’s smart Alexa-ready 6-quart multi cooker is $50 off for today only, Chefman’s Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker is down to $20, and Costco memberships are basically FREE, plus you’ll find even more in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set:

The Gotham Steel hammered collection is beautiful and makes a statement in every kitchen, yet nonstick, lightweight, scratch resistant and dishwasher safe! This set includes everything you need to outfit your kitchen straight out of the box and includes – 8. 5″ fry pan, 10. 25″ fry pan with lid, 1. 5QT sauce pan with lid, 2. 5QT sauce pan with lid, 5QT stock pot with lid and a stainless steel steamer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

