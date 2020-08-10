Instant Pot’s smart Alexa-ready 6-quart multi cooker is $50 off for today only

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Quart Multi Cooker for $99.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is $50 or 33% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday 2019 when it sold for $90. Along with access to Alexa through supported devices (which are on sale from $20 today) and connectivity to the free Instant Pot app for recipes and more, this is quite a versatile cooker. Combining eight small kitchen appliances in one, it offers up 13 one-touch smart cooking programs for everything from ribs, soups, beans, rice, and poultry to yogurt, desserts and more. It includes a stainless steel steam rack, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector alongside the 3-ply, dishwasher-safe steel inner pot. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Wi-Fi features and Alexa support aren’t of interest to you, take a look at the Duo 7-in-1 models. Starting from $60 at Amazon, they provide essentially the same one-pot meal solution experience as today’s lead deal, just without the smart functionality. We also still have some rare deals available on the teal, shite and red Instant Pot Duo models right now as well.

Speaking of discounted kitchenware, Chefman’s Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker is down to $20 for today only and make sure you go grab a a Costco membership while they are effectively FREE. Otherwise, hit up our home goods deal hub for the rest of today’s most notable offers for around the house.

More on the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Quart Multi Cooker:

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Consistently delicious: 13 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

