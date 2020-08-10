Emerson’s Sensi Pro HomeKit Thermostat works with Siri at $113 (Save 20%)

- Aug. 10th 2020 3:35 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Pro HomeKit Thermostat for $112.90 shipped. Typically fetching $140, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $3 of the 2020 Amazon low, and is one of the best we’ve tracked this year. Touting Siri integration, Emerson’s Sensi thermostat plays well with the rest of your HomeKit setup right out of the box. It also works with both Alexa and Assistant ecosystems for expanding additional smart home platforms. A more simplistic LCD screen than what you’ll find on higher-end alternatives provides all the usual temperature readings and settings. This model can also be powered with a pair of AA batteries, or your home’s existing C-wire connection. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Want to reap the rewards of a more intelligent thermostat without having to fuss with smart home control? The Honeywell Programmable Thermostat will set you back $49 and brings 7-day scheduling alongside other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. 

While you’re expanding your Siri setup, consider controlling the featured thermostat with Apple’s HomePod now that it’s $99 off. There’s plenty of discounts where that came from in our smart home guide, including the best price this year on TP-Link’s dimmable smart LED light bulb at $14 and more.

Emerson Sensi Pro HomeKit Thermostat features:

From across the room or across the country, your Sensi Wi-Fi thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule your home comfort – Anytime. Anywhere. Put your comfort on your terms using location-based temperature control with geofencing or creating custom heating and cooling schedules with the flexible 7-day scheduling option with the ENERGY STAR certified Sensi thermostat. Both energy saving features you save about 23% on your HVAC energy usage so you can save money without compromising your comfort.

