TP-Link’s dimmable Kasa Smart LED Light Bulb drops to new 2020 low at $14

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KL110 Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $17 going rate, today’s offer is good for an 18% discount and brings the price down to a new 2020 Amazon low. Sporting out of the box integration with Alexa and Assistant, TP-Link’s Kasa smart bulb is an affordable way to adopt smart home lighting. Alongside just being able to turn the bulb on and off, it can be dimmed for setting the mood during a movie or to help wind down ahead of bed time. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

At the $14 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smart light bulb from a trusted brand. Most options at Amazon sell for $15 or more, with many requiring their own hub to take take advantage of smart home control. Though if you’re looking to expand an existing Zigbee setup, Sengled’s dimmable light bulbs are $10 and a solid alternative.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find even more ways to grow your setup. This morning’s Amazon Echo sale that starts from $20 is now being joined by an up to 40% off promotion at Home Depot on smart accessories and a $99 discount on Apple HomePod.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmable Light Bulb features:

Control your light fixture from anywhere with the KL110 Kasa Smart Light Bulb from TP-Link. Thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, a hub is not required to operate this bulb. Simply download the Kasa app for iOS and Android to customize schedules, control scenes, and adjust settings. This bulb has a light output of 800 lumens, a 2700 Kelvin color temperature, and a 1-100% dimmable range. A lifespan of 25,000 hours ensures that it will last for many years to come. Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana are supported for voice control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!