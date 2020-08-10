Enjoy AirPlay 2 and HomeKit with a $99 discount on Apple’s HomePod

- Aug. 10th 2020 9:18 am ET

Best Buy currently offers Apple HomePod for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings and matches our previous mention for the best in months. Whether you’re looking to dive into AirPlay 2 for whole-home audio or want to take Apple’s smart home ecosystem for a spin, HomePod is up to the task. The smart speaker is wrapped in a mesh fabric and is complemented by a touchpad on the top for summoning Siri, adjusting volume, and more. You’ll be able to enjoy hi-fi playback from Apple Music, as well, and two units can be paired in stereo for a more well-rounded audio experience. Get all the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re more of an Alexa fan, going with the Echo Plus will amount to plenty of extra savings at $150. This smart speaker doesn’t deliver quite the same experience for those in the Apple ecosystem, but will still control smart home accessories and more. It even has a built-in Zigbee hub for kickstarting your setup.

Over in our Apple deals hub, you’ll find plenty of other discounts today. Just this morning, a collection of first-party iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases went on sale, with prices hitting new all-time lows starting from $12. That’s on top of on-going iPhone offers at Verizon and more right here.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a breakthrough speaker that senses its location and tunes the music to sound amazing wherever you are in the room. Together with Apple Music, it gives you access to over 45 million songs. And with the intelligence of Siri, it’s a helpful home assistant for everyday tasks, and for controlling your smart home accessories – all with just your voice. Welcome HomePod.

