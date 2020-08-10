HyperJuice delivers 100W USB-C PD GaN charging at a low of $79 (Save 20%)

- Aug. 10th 2020 12:09 pm ET

0

Hyper’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HyperJuice 100W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $79.20 shipped when code HYPERGAN has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $99, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. HyperJuice is touted to be the world’s smallest 100W GaN charger and Hyper backs that claim with a credit card-sized design that’ll easily fit in even the most compact everyday carries. Alongside two 18W USB-A ports, there’s also a pair of USB-C PD slots capable of dishing out a maximum of 100W to your MacBook, iPad Pro, iPhone, and more. So far it carries a 5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Going with Aukey’s 100W Omnia GaN charger is a great option to save some additional cash. You’ll benefit from an equally compact design, while trading off the more capable arsenal of ports on the lead deal for a single USB-C slot. That does means this alternative enters with a more affordable $40 price tag.

For more ways to refuel your devices, swing by this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup where you’ll find discounted chargers from RAVPower alongside other gear from $7. That’s on top of all the discounts in Anker’s back to school sale, which also has its fair share of USB-C chargers and more.

HyperJuice 100W USB-C PD GaN Charger features:

Credit card size HyperJuice is the world’s first 100W Gallium Nitride charger that is 50% smaller than current traditional chargers. 100W power to quick charge a laptop (MacBook Pro), a tablet (iPad Pro), smartphone (iPhone), and mobile device (AirPods, Watch) at the same time.

