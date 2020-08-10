Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Bundle $19 (Save 26%), more

RAVPower Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 10W Qi Charging bundle for $18.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and marks the second-best we’ve seen throughout 2020 so far. This wireless charging bundle includes everything you need to take advantage of speedy refuels without having to be plugged in. The Qi pad delivers up to 10W of power for Android devices, as well as 7.5W outputs for Apple’s latest iPhones. There’s also an included 18W wall adapter and USB cable to complete the package. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

RAVPower’s wireless charger with pioneering HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speed for both iOS & Android devices. A full charge takes 30 minutes-80 minutes less than ordinary wireless chargers. Delivers the fastest charging speeds on contact for both iOS and Android devices – all with the same charger. Features triple temperature controls with 20% faster heat dispersion. Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately. Temperature control technology, FOD technology, turbulent overcharge protection, no annoying current sound, so you can relax & not worry when you are resting or sleeping.

