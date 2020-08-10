Head back to school with a new Apple Watch band from $7.50 in various styles

As part of its Big Summer Sales event, Amazon is offering the ORIbox 38/40 and 42/44mm Stainless Steel Mesh Apple Watch Band for $9.42 Prime shipped. Regularly $13, today’s price drop represents a new Amazon all-time low and beats our previous stainless steel Watch band mention by $2. You can ditch the pricey alternatives direct from Apple and save quite a bit here. This model is available in two sizes and is compatible with all Apple Watch models. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Also included in today’s sale is the ORIbox Apple Watch Sport Band for $7.65. It’s available in multiple sizes and colors at this price. Much like the lead deal above, this is a great chance to score some notable savings as opposed to Apple’s $49 alternative. If you’re a frequent guest at the gym, going this route is a solid way to save and ensure that your main band doesn’t get scuffed up or damaged. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

In case you missed it last week, a new third-party Nike-style Pride band was announced and is available now for $9. This special launch pricing is expected to hang around for a few more days.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

ORIbox Apple Watch bands feature:

Upgrade Your Classy Apple Watch Looks with a deluxe Apple watch mesh strap made of Stainless Steel, in the all-time-classic Milanese loop style. Indulge in a timeless design Apple strap!

Magnetic Clasp Design For Infinite Adjustment: No need to struggle with nerve-racking buckles in order to secure your watch band anymore! Just stick the magnetic clasp, to safely lock your Apple Watch on your wrist.

Easy to lock into your Watch and one button removal. You can swap easily back and forth with different color or other Watch band.

