Head back to school with a new Apple Watch band from $7.50 in various styles

As part of its Big Summer Sales event, Amazon is offering the ORIbox 38/40 and 42/44mm Stainless Steel Mesh Apple Watch Band for $9.42 Prime shipped. Regularly $13, today’s price drop represents a new Amazon all-time low and beats our previous stainless steel Watch band mention by $2. You can ditch the pricey alternatives direct from Apple and save quite a bit here. This model is available in two sizes and is compatible with all Apple Watch models. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.
Also included in today’s sale is the ORIbox Apple Watch Sport Band for $7.65. It’s available in multiple sizes and colors at this price. Much like the lead deal above, this is a great chance to score some notable savings as opposed to Apple’s $49 alternative. If you’re a frequent guest at the gym, going this route is a solid way to save and ensure that your main band doesn’t get scuffed up or damaged. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
In case you missed it last week, a new third-party Nike-style Pride band was announced and is available now for $9. This special launch pricing is expected to hang around for a few more days.
Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.
ORIbox Apple Watch bands feature:
- Upgrade Your Classy Apple Watch Looks with a deluxe Apple watch mesh strap made of Stainless Steel, in the all-time-classic Milanese loop style. Indulge in a timeless design Apple strap!
- Magnetic Clasp Design For Infinite Adjustment: No need to struggle with nerve-racking buckles in order to secure your watch band anymore! Just stick the magnetic clasp, to safely lock your Apple Watch on your wrist.
- Easy to lock into your Watch and one button removal. You can swap easily back and forth with different color or other Watch band.
