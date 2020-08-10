Segway Drift W1 electric skates drop to best price yet at $180 (Reg. $350)

Segway offers its Drift W1 Electric Skates for $179.99 shipped when promo code WELCOME20 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, today’s deal is down from the original $500 price tag and regular $350 or more going rate. It also beats our previous mention by $100, which was an Amazon all-time low. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Fully electric with up to 45-minutes of run-time, these unique transporters can move you at up to 12MPH. Additionally, with a max capacity of 220-pounds, these futuristic shoes can handle adults and kids. My favorite part? Integrated RGB lighting lets you ride in style wherever your adventures take you. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Forego the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This model can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. Of course, you won’t be able to slide around with electric power, but there’s still a lot to like here at a $100 discount from today’s lead deal.

Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches.

We also have an on-going offer on Segway’s Ninebot Go Kart Kit at $300 off for a limited time, if you’re looking for a bit more power.

Segway Ninebot Drift features:

Superior Technology: Stable self-balancing technology enables to move effortlessly. The high-power hub motor and spindle-shaped tread design help achieve more flexible steering.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: With uniquely designed ambient and tail lights to keep you safe in the dark. The rubber tires are designed to improve stability, steering capabilities, and combined with slip-resistance on the pads bring maximum comfort and fun.

Easy to Learn: The Segway Drift W1 e-skates are very easy to pick up and learn. With superior technology, just step on and get going effortlessly in minutes. It’s lightweight and convenient to carry in a bag or in your hand to bring anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!