Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim Brewer is down at $70 today (Reg. up to $110)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to $110 at both Best Buy and Target (currently on sale for $90), today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is as much as $40 in savings. Amazon’s best listing starts at $79 right now. Along with its particularly slim form-factor, this model supports variable cup sizes (8-, 10-, or 12-ounces) and features a 46-ounce removable water reservoir. It is also designed to be able to accommodate up to 7-inches of travel mug so you can brew directly into your work tumbler. Compatibility with the Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable Ground Coffee Filter also allows you to use any ground beans you want, as well as the usual K-Cups. Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Best Buy customers. More details below.

A great alternative to the Keurig K-Slim is the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker for $40 shipped. It features a very similar space-saving design as well as the convenient single-serve brewing and the ability to handle ground coffee with an included filter. It carries solid ratings from nearly 900 Amazon customers as well.

However, you’ll also want to browse through the Amazon Big Summer Sale kitchenware deals from $4 for even more coffee makers and kettles. Not to mention Hario’s Steel Buono Gooseneck Kettle at the Amazon 2020 low and all of the simplehuman gear on sale at Home Depot today.

More on the Keurig K-Slim K-Cup Coffee Maker:

Get your much-needed caffeine fix with this Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker. The compact design easily fits on your kitchen counter or side table, while the single-serve design lets you have a cup of joe in few easy steps. This Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker has a drip tray to hold overflows and keep your counter neat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

