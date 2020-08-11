Shave $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage

Update: Now matched at Amazon.

B&H offers the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,599 shipped. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. Specs here include a 2.0GHz processor, 16GB worth of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $20. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Need more storage space? You can still bag the 1TB model at $1,799 via Amazon. That’s also $200 off and a match of one of the best offers we’ve seen to date. Get all the details right here.

