Automate your lawn waterings with Rachio’s smart controller at $161 (Reg. $230)

Amazon offers the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler 8-zone Controller for $161.08 shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s down from the usual $230 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. The Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Leverage the smartphone app to track your watering and other settings over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those prepared to ditch the smartphone functionality here will want to consider saving with the Orbit programmable hose faucet timer. It is currently $30 at Amazon where it also enjoys #1 best-seller status. Notable features include up to four hours of run-time with scheduling that can be set for 7-days per week.

Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches. One notable on-going offer is on RYOBI’s electric riding lawn mowers, which are currently $400 off the regular going rate.

Rachio 3 features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill!

Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

