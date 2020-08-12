Arlo’s 3-Camera Ultra 4K System falls to new all-time low at $560 (Save $240)

Woot is currently offering the Arlo Ultra 4K 3-Camera Security System for $559.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $800, it’s currently down to $780 at Amazon with today’s offer saving you 30%, beating the all-time low there by $108, and marking the best we’ve seen to date. Arlo’s high-end Ultra cameras sport 4K HDR recording alongside a 180-degree field of view and an outdoor-ready design. This package includes three of the HomeKit security devices, allowing you to surveil both the front and backyard, as well as somewhere in your house. Integrated spotlights are also brought into the mix, and there’s auto zoom and tracking to round out the notable features. Over 1,200 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

Those who can live without the 4K visuals, but still want to bring two HomeKit-enabled cameras into their setup will want to consider the Arlo Pro 2 system instead. Going for $280 at Amazon, you’ll save quite a bit from the lead deal, while still diving into the Arlo ecosystem. Each of the cameras sport a similar wireless design and the entire kit comes backed by 7-day free rolling cloud storage.

There’s plenty in the ways of savings over in our smart home guide. This morning, Woot kicked off a sale on refurbished Philips Hue lights, including a 2-pack of its Play Bars for $84 and more from $17. That’s on top of the HomeKit-enabled Eve Button at $40 and this on-going discount on TP-Link’s 1080p 2-Camera Security System at $170.

Arlo Ultra Camera System features:

Arlo Ultra 4K wire-free security camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced video and audio quality Easy to install place the wire-free camera around your house and monitor your home or business with a wider angle view With Ultra’s 4K zoom in on objects to see more details With advanced night vision and integrated spotlight you’ll see color video even at night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!