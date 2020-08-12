It is now time to collect all of today’s most notable price drops on Mac and iOS apps. The latest BundleHunt app promotion continues into today alongside this offer on Adobe Creative Cloud training, but we have even more notable discounts from Apple’s digital storefronts today. Highlights of our collection include titles like Railways!, SPACE INVADERS, Kintsugi, Implosion – Never Lose Hope, Word Tiles, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: FileCalendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Implosion – Never Lose Hope: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: QR + BarCode Scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Word Tiles by CleverMedia: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $36 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Percolator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Arcade Watch Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Live+: Photo Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: CyberGhost Private Browser: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sally’s Law: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Next Up – A Podcast Alarm: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on Railways! :

Do you have a refined taste for games? Are you searching for the ultimate immersive experience in mobile games? Why do you pour the milk before the cereal? Ouch, wrong chat. If you answered positively to the first two questions, Railways will certainly suit your interests. From the makers of Traffix, Railways is a simulation game where you have trains, passengers and railways. Your goal is to move the trains strategically between the tracks, picking up the passengers and preventing crashes. Your mission is complete when you collect all the passengers.

