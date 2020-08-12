Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $43, BioShock Collection Switch $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake on PS4 or Xbox One for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently fetching as much at PSN, today’s offer is within $3 of the Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices we have tracked for a physical copy. This is the classic you remember re-built from the ground-up with a few new twists you can learn about in our launch coverage. Not only is there an official board game on the way, but this one also includes the Resident Evil Resistance 1v4 multiplayer suite. You can checkout the free demo for RE3 here, but don’t miss the sale price in the meantime. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including the BioShock Collection for Switch, NHL 20, Borderlands Legendary Collection, Desperados III, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, XCOM 2 Collection, and plenty of digital deals.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

