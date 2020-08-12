Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $43, BioShock Collection Switch $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake on PS4 or Xbox One for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently fetching as much at PSN, today’s offer is within $3 of the Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices we have tracked for a physical copy. This is the classic you remember re-built from the ground-up with a few new twists you can learn about in our launch coverage. Not only is there an official board game on the way, but this one also includes the Resident Evil Resistance 1v4 multiplayer suite. You can checkout the free demo for RE3 here, but don’t miss the sale price in the meantime. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including the BioShock Collection for Switch, NHL 20, Borderlands Legendary Collection, Desperados III, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, XCOM 2 Collection, and plenty of digital deals.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New eShop digital game sale starting from $2.50
- Phase 2 PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- BioShock Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $39 (Reg. $50)
- Trials of Mana $30 (Reg. $42)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last of Us Part II $53 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- Forza Horizon 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Or Ultimate Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 20 Standard Edition $10 (Reg. $30)
- Hasbro Game Night Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- My Time At Portia $13 (Reg. $30)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $15 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon up to 25% off video games from $16
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath $30 (Reg. $50)
- Plus Kombat Pack
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dreams $20 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 from $19 (Reg. up to $30)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021
New Last of Us II update brings Grounded mode, permadeath, 8-bit visuals, more
Leaked images show white Xbox Series X controller + confirms Series S
Apex Legends Season 6 lands August 18 with new legend, weapon, more
Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on Nintendo Switch with added missions and more
Logitech G intros ‘ultra realistic’ TRUEFORCE racing wheel for next-gen gaming
Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey launch on Switch, PS4, and PC with new collection
PowerA unveils new MOGA XP5-X Plus Android and Project xCloud Controller
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!