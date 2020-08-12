Hasselblad has long been known as one of the premiere camera-makers on the market. With models ranging from the costly and insane, to those that are slightly more affordable in price. Today, we’re getting full details on the brand’s new modular 907X 50C medium-format camera. The latest from Hasselblad arrives with a piecemeal design that can be tweaked as needed, but ships with a very sleek X1D lens mount for various pieces of glass. We have full details, including pricing, availability, and more down below.

Hasselblad confirms details for 907X modular camera

After first being detailed back in June 2019, it was unclear when exactly the Hasselblad 907X was going to hit the mainstream. Today we’re finally getting full details on what all this bundle will include, and that there will be a 50th-anniversary version to celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing mission.

This new 907X 50C mirrorless system from Hasselblad arrives with a 50MP sensor that’s supported by the brand’s CFV II 50C digital back and new 907X body.

On the rear, you’ll find a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen display and a slide-in battery. Thankfully, USB-C is the connectivity of choice on this model.

Here’s an overview from Hasselblad:

With the CFV II 50C digital back and the 907X camera body, Hasselblad’s photographic history is connected in one system. Bridge the past and the present with the modernized CFV II 50C attached to a classic Hasselblad V System camera. Merge the CFV II 50C with the 907X to create a whole new combination that enables shooting with a variety of Hasselblad optics, ranging from the V System to our modern XCD Lenses, XCD 45 pictured above sold separately.

Pricing and availability

With a suggested retail of $6,399, the latest creation from Hasselblad is hardly affordable. It’s available today, sans a lens, for purchase. Additional accessories are also rolling out from Hasselblad today, including a control grip and optical viewfinder.

9to5Toys’ Take

It always seems like Hasselblad’s cameras are particularly lust-worthy. That remains true for the latest model to hit the mainstream. I’m particularly fond of the low-profile design that Hasselblad is leaning on here, which seems to bypass much of the bulk in favor of a lighter build.

The reality is that this camera is not going to be as likely of a candidate for most in the mainstream. Its price tag is a non-starter for most. And arguably, it’s overkill for just about everyone that’s a casual shooter.

That said, this is a beautiful device that would be a great time to shoot with.

