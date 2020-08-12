Pad & Quill’s leather 11-card Camden Wallet is now $40.50 shipped (Reg. $60)

Pad & Quill is now offering its Camden Credit Card Wallet for $40.33 shipped. Simply choose a leather color on the listing page and apply code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $60, today’s deal is nearly 35% in savings, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest total we can find. “Guaranteed for 10-years,” it is made of full-grain American leather with Pad & Quill’s usual application of marine-grade nylon stitching. The slim bi-fold design supports up to 11 cards, has a nice ID window, and features a handy thumb card push-through design to make access even easier. Head below for more details.

Now, if the high-end Pad & Quill construction and 10-year warranty aren’t worth the price of admission for you on today’s lead deal, there are alternatives for much less. The best-selling Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet comes in at just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon where it carries stellar reviews from over 12,000 customers. This model supports RFID blocking, unlike today’s Pad & Quill option, but you clearly won’t get the 10-year guarantee here and it’s only able to hold 6-cards. But for the price difference, that will more than likely suffice for some.

Speaking of wallets, you’ll definitely want to browse through the ongoing Herschel Supply Co. Back to School Sale for additional offers on bags and the company’s particularly great card holders. Or do you prefer an integrated card-ready phone case? If so, Monoprice is currently offering 35% off its iPhone wallet cases. Also, be sure to check out the New Ekster Smart Wallets and Sleeves with Siri support.

More on the Pad & Quill Camden Credit Card Wallet:

We’ve built this wallet to last. The full-grain leather looks gorgeous when you buy it and becomes even more stunning as you use it with time. The leather lined pockets combined with marine-grade stitching makes it surprisingly sturdy too! We are so confident in the reliability of the leather and stitching that we guarantee it for the next decade. The Camden is all about making things convenient.

