With company’s like Tile having taken the world by storm, it seems that even Apple is mulling over the thought of getting into the mobile tracker business. These trackers are great, but I think we can all agree it’s less clumsy when devices have been built with them in mind. The latest Ekster Smart Wallets and Sleeves do this and manage to pull off a high-end look to boot. It even has a lineup of vegan options made from recycled windshields. Continue reading to learn more.

Ekster Smart Sleeves

With an endless supply of laptop sleeves out there, it’s important for a company to find a way to differentiate itself. Ekster Smart Sleeves have pulled this off with a sleek design that can not only hold a 13-inch laptop or tablet, but also wields dedicated elastic slots for carrying important accessories like chargers, a mouse, and more. Ekster Smart Sleeves are compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, allowing you to ring your device using your favorite digital companion.

Pricing is set at $109 and pre-orders can be placed now. Available colorways include Nappa Black, Juniper Green, and Classic Brown. Pre-orders for Ekster Smart Sleeves are slated to ship sometime in August. While you can’t find them at Amazon right now, we expect them to show up alongside the rest of its offerings in the near future.

Ekster Smart Wallets

While Ekster Smart Wallets are far from new, two fresh offerings are, and they include the Secretary Modular and Recycled lineups. The Secretary Modular is a bi-fold wallet that embraces a traditional look while still managing to be compatible with Ekster’s $49 Tracker Card ($10 less when buying in tandem with one of its wallets or sleeves). The Recycled lineup is also compatible with the tracker but takes a vegan approach to leather and opts to use broken windshields to craft each wallet.

When it comes to pricing, Secretary Modular and Recycled offerings are priced from $69 and $99, respectively. This does not include a Tracker Card, which, as mentioned earlier, tacks on an additional $39. Both Ekster Smart Wallet styles are ready to ship sometime this month. As with its sleeves, Ekster Smart Wallets are also compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having just purchased a new Cocoon bag for my 11-inch iPad Pro, the new Ekster Smart Wallets and Sleeves have admittedly left me with a bit of buyer’s remorse. They look excellent, and I find it refreshing to see built-in slots inside of its sleeves.

When it comes to location-aware features, I am thankful that Apple has doubled-down on Find My features for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. This has made locating my devices a straightforward ordeal. For this reason, I think an Ekster Smart Wallet is a better fit for me personally, especially given the fact that my current wallet has finally begun to show its age.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!