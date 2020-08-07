Monoprice takes 35% off leather iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases and more from $8

Monoprice is currently taking 35% off a selection of its Form iPhone cases, backpacks, and more starting at $8 shipped. One standout is on the iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case at $9.74. Down from its usual $15 price tag, today’s offer is good for an over $5 discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. Comprised of high-quality vegan leather and a polycarbonate shell, this case adds three card slots to your iPhone. It also features an integrated stand to make enjoying videos more convenient. Ratings are still coming in, but positive so far. The brand’s entire lineup of FORM products are well-reviewed, as well. Hit the jump for more of our top picks.
Other top Monoprice deals:
- Messenger Brief: $45 (Reg. $70)
- iPhone 11 Soft Case: $8 (Reg. $13)
- Tech Backpack: $52 (Reg. $80)
- iPhone XR Slim Clear Case: $8 (Reg. $12)
- Tech Tote: $39 (Reg. $60)
- and even more…
iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case features:
The FORM Wallet Case combines high-quality vegan leather with a strong polycarbonate shell to provide scratch protection and handy, low profile card storage. All FORM cases are meticulously designed and engineered to exacting standards to ensure a snug fit around your device, while providing easy access to buttons, speakers, microphones, cameras, and connectors.
