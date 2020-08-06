Herschel Supply Co. Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off backpacks, more

Herschel Supply Co. takes up to 50% off select backpacks, duffels, accessories, more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $30 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Charlie Wallet in Frog Camo that’s currently marked down to just $8. For comparison, this wallet was originally priced at $22. This card holder has five spots for storage and will conveniently fit in your pocket. It also has RFID blocking and a fabric liner to prevent your cards from scratching. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal is the Gibson Messenger Bag that’s also marked down to $48 and originally was priced at $80. This bag can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook and has two handles for easy carrying. This would be an awesome choice for back to school or work.

Our top picks from Herschel Supply Co. include:

Finally, be sure to check out the MVMT Anniversary Sale that’s offering 27% off sunglasses, watches, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!