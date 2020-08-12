Magazine subs are starting from just over $3.50/yr. at Amazon for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some deep deals on a series of magazine subscriptions from $3.75. There is a wide selection of options to choose from here but one standout is on Food & Wine magazine at just $3.75 per year. Regularly listed between $5 and $10 a year at Amazon, today’s offer is a rare opportunity to jump in for under $4. Just note, these deals ship with auto-renewal. So you’ll need to visit your Amazon Subscription Manager in order to manually cancel the sub before it lapses or it will get auto-renewed at full price. Head below for more details.

Food & Wine magazine covers everything from tasty recipes to the best food lover’s destinations as well as “handy tools that belong in every kitchen” and a “rundown of the world’s most exciting new liquors and wines.” Each issue contains several longer reads along with regular columns written by chefs and food experts.

But you’ll want to browse through the rest of the sale right here for additional deals on titles like Family Handyman, Taste of Home, Allrecipes, Better Home & Garden, and more.

We also have ongoing deal on Car & Driver magazine at one of its best prices of the year. But the reading deals don’t stop there as we are tracking loads of graphic novels from just $1 right now via ComiXology. You’ll also want to go check out our August reading list for the best new books to pick up for the end of summer and then go pick up your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies.

More on Food & Wine Magazine:

Food & Wine magazine was founded on the principle that delights in the best food and drink should not be reserved for the self-appointed epicureans and experts, but should rather be accessible to everyone. Recipes are designed to be just as manageable for a chef hobbyist as an experienced restaurateur. Food meccas covered within its pages include ordinary places like Water Valley, Mississippi, as well as more exotic locales like New Orleans or Naples, Italy.

