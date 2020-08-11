ComiXology is kicking off its latest sale today, taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel Spider-Verse graphic novels priced from under $1. One of our favorites in the sale is Spider-Verse at $9.99. Typically selling for $30, that’s good for a 67% discount and matches the best price we’ve seen on a digital copy. If you loved the Into the Spider-Verse animated film, then this 608-page novel is a must-have addition to your collection. It offers the same concept of colliding the worlds of various Spider-Men (and women) as they take on villain Morlun and his deadly family. Head below for additional top picks from the sale as well as even more discounts.

Other notable Spider-Verse comics:

If these sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

And if these comic deals just aren’t what you’re looking to pass the time reading, this morning we spotted 4-years of Car and Driver magazine on sale for $12, down from the usual $60 price tag. Find all of the other on-going media deals right here.

Spider-Verse synopsis:

When the evil Inheritors begin exterminating spider-characters throughout the multiverse, every single Spider-Man ever is needed to save the day! An interdimensional spider-army gathers to fight Morlun and his deadly family, but none of them is safe as the Prophecy comes to fruition! What will this brutal war for survival mean for Peter Parker and the rest of the spiders?

