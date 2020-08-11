We are now tracking a solid Car and Driver deal today. DiscountMags is now offering a 4-year subscription for just $12 using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Regularly as much as $20 and currently on sale for $15 per year at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $48 in savings. At just $3 a year, this offer is an ideal opportunity to jump in for the first time or to extend an existing subscription at a major discount. Head below the fold for more details.

The perfect subscription for automotive enthusiasts, today’s Car and Driver deal is a great way to score 4-years of the “evaluations and road tests” the magazine is known for. It also covers the latest releases with in-depth reviews, “helpful articles geared toward car enthusiasts, including basic maintenance, issues relating to newer models, and any recalls that manufacturers issued regarding specific vehicles.”

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax on today’s Car and Driver deal. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

If you prefer novels and the like, be sure to hit our August reading list for the best new books to pick up for the end of summer. And then go score your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies. We also have ongoing collection of discounted comics and graphic novels courtesy of ComiXology starting from $1 right here.

More on Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!