Save 26% on TP-Link’s Deco 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System, on sale for $110

- Aug. 12th 2020 11:12 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M3 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $109.99 shipped. Also available for $3 more at Amazon. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. Featuring up to 4,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this Wi-Fi system pairs a mesh router with two satellites for a whole-home setup. You’re also looking at up to 1167Mb/s speeds, providing plenty of bandwidth for streaming shows, playing online games, backing up a computer, and more. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

If your network upgrade calls for Wi-Fi 6, we’re currently tracking a $100 discount on this Linksys Velop Mesh System at an Amazon low. And if that doesn’t quite fit your setup, go check out our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers for even more ways to overhaul your network.

TP-Link Deco M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Deco M3 3-pack uses a Deco M4R and 2 Deco M3W mesh range extenders to achieve seamless whole-home WiFi coverage up to 4,500 square feet. Deco M3 provides fast and stable connections with speeds of up to 1167 Mbps. With advanced Deco Mesh Technology, units work together to form a unified network with a single network name.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
B&H

B&H
TP-Link Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go