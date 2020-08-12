Save 26% on TP-Link’s Deco 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System, on sale for $110

B&H is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M3 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $109.99 shipped. Also available for $3 more at Amazon. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. Featuring up to 4,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this Wi-Fi system pairs a mesh router with two satellites for a whole-home setup. You’re also looking at up to 1167Mb/s speeds, providing plenty of bandwidth for streaming shows, playing online games, backing up a computer, and more. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

If your network upgrade calls for Wi-Fi 6, we’re currently tracking a $100 discount on this Linksys Velop Mesh System at an Amazon low. And if that doesn’t quite fit your setup, go check out our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers for even more ways to overhaul your network.

TP-Link Deco M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Deco M3 3-pack uses a Deco M4R and 2 Deco M3W mesh range extenders to achieve seamless whole-home WiFi coverage up to 4,500 square feet. Deco M3 provides fast and stable connections with speeds of up to 1167 Mbps. With advanced Deco Mesh Technology, units work together to form a unified network with a single network name.

