Save $100 and score the Linksys Velop Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at an Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System for $599.99 shipped. Find it at B&H for the same price. Scoring you $100 in savings compared to the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve tracked in months. With Wi-Fi 6 support in tow, this mesh system from Linksys delivers up to 6,000-square feet of coverage thanks to its two 802.11ax routers. You’re looking at up to 5300Mb/s network speeds, as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports for expanding the wired side of your setup. Over 215 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Find additional details below the fold.

A solid alternative to the lead deal for those who don’t need as much coverage is Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System at $180. This option offers up to 4,000-square feet with 802.11ac coverage and even VPN support, allowing you to enjoy browsing privacy no matter which network you’re connected to. Or if Wi-Fi 6 is a must, have a look at our hands-on with the brand’s AmpliFi Alien Router.

Those just hoping to upgrade your parents house or a smaller home, this affordable Linksys Mesh Router adopts Wi-Fi 6 for less and is currently on sale for $120. Then go check out our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers for even more ways to overhaul your network.

Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router features:

Meant for expanding wireless coverage in large homes, the MX10 Velop AX5300 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi System from Linksyssupports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology for up to 5300 Mb/s of total throughput. You get a 2.4 GHz band with up to 1147 Mb/s and a 5 GHz band for up to 2402 Mb/s. With 4×4 MU-MIMO support, that equates to up to 8 simultaneous, dedicated connections.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!