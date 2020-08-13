Amazon now offering shower products from $12: Tea tree oil body wash, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day, Biotanic Hearth (97% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering 20% off its bath and shower products. The Biotanic Hearth Tea Tree Body Wash (16-ounces) is now down at $11.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s offer is 20% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Made in the USA, this body wash contains 100% tea tree oil as well as sea buckthorn and peppermint oils. It is said to wash away and “defend impurities from the skin surface responsible for body odor, and other common foot and skin irritation.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer on the tea tree oil body wash is on par or slightly below most of the comparable options on Amazon. Although you could opt for the highly-rated Jason Purifying Tea Tree Natural Body Wash and Shower Gel at under $9. Or just go for Dove Body Wash at $8 and call it a day. Both options offer up more soap (nearly double) for even less and carry solid ratings.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Biotanic Hearth sale for additional deals on body wash and conditioner from $12. And while are talking personal care and the bathroom, check out these Amazon Big Summer Sale shaver deals from $15, this deal on the Squatty Potty, and Target’s Hearth & Hand home decor collection.

More on the Biotanic Hearth Tea Tree Body Wash:

Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Oil Soap is cruelty free and not tested on animals; made in USA

Maximum Strength Tea Tree Oil Soap / Body Wash: Botanic Hearth Foot and Body Wash is made with 100% pure and natural tea tree oil; Contains potent beneficial ingredients; paraben-free; no harmful chemicals

Botanic Hearth Tea Tree soap / Cleanser is made using traditional European techniques from premium botanicals rich in skin conditioning ingredients

