Squatty Potty helps make trips to the throne quick even at night for $20.50

Amazon is offering the Squatty Potty Moonlight Toilet Stool with Motion & Light-Activated Night Light for $20.39 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its $29 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Squatty Potty is built to deliver a more natural angle while sitting on the throne, allowing things to happen quickly and efficiently. This model even sports a light- and motion-activated night light for evening bathroom visits. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, the Step and Go Toilet Stool is a great buy. Over 6,400 happy customers have left a collective 4.7/5 star rating on this $14 bathroom accessory.

After enjoying a quick visit to the throne room, make quick work of straightening up your closet with the Rubbermaid Organizer Kit. Down to $78 right now, it regularly fetches up to $220 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked.

Squatty Potty Moonlight Toilet Stool features:

Soft white light with dimmer settings

Doctor recommended/ endorsed, Strong & durable, Family-friendly and weight capacity-350 pounds

The Squatty Potty may feel different at first, but the body quickly adjusts and the new healthy way of eliminating quickly becomes second nature

