Grab a 3-pack of AmazonBasics Mesh Pencil Cups for $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $9+)

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of its AmazonBasics Mesh Pencil Holder Cups for $6.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $12.50 over the last few months (usually around $9), today’s deal is around 33% off and within about $1 of the all-time low. Made of “sturdy” metal with a mesh design for an industrial look, these cups are ideal for desktop organization and make a great home for pens, pencils, and other loose desk accessories. Each cup measures out at 3.9- by 3.9- by 4.7-inches and ships with a 1-year AmazonBasics warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just over $2 a piece for today’s lead deal, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an alternative for less, However, if you don’t need all three, take a look at the AmazonBasics Wire Mesh Pen Cup for under $4.50 Prime shipped. This one features a slightly different shape and is a little bit shorter than the pencil cups above, but is essentially the same otherwise.

You’ll also want to spend some time browsing through the ongoing Big Summer Sale at Amazon for additional office supplies. There are many pages worth of deals here including up to 20% off AmazonBasics office and education essentials. We have already picked out some of the most notable options like these Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebooks at up to 36% off and up to 25% off HP printers with AirPrint, Alexa, and more.

More on the AmazonBasics Mesh Pencil Cups:

Mesh pencil cup (3-pack) for holding pens, pencils, markers, and more

Can also accommodate taller office supplies like rulers and pairs of scissors

Provides 2X the holding capacity of standard-size pencil cups

Made of sturdy metal with a simple crisscrossed mesh design for an elegant industrial appearance

Measures 3.9 by 3.9 by 4.7 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

