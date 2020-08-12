Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebooks up to 36% off with deals from $12

Amazon is now offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Mini bundles from $12.17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16 direct and closer to $15 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 25% off and the best price we can find. Not only is this a smart notebook, it is also a 48-page environmentally-friendly solution that can be used endlessly by just wiping the pages clean with a damp cloth. However, you can also blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services (Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, iCloud, more) using the free Rocketbook app. Along with the notebook itself, this bundle includes a compatible Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon is also offering some deals on the full-size Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook bundles starting from $21.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34, this is up to 36% off and the current lowest prices we can find. The specs are essentially the same here as the lead deal, just in a larger, more traditional form-factor, much like the 4+ star ratings from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

If the smart or wipe-clean features aren’t worth the slight up charge on the Rocketbooks, take a look at some of the basic options on Amazon. The AmazonBasics Classic Grid Notebook comes in at $9.50 with 240 “archival-quality pages,” a cardboard bound cover, and an integrated bookmark. Or just opt for the 192-page Black n’ Red Hardcover Notebook at $7 and call it a day.

Along with today’s Gold Box Pilot pen deals from $4 Prime shipped, the Amazon Big Summer Sale has plenty more deals for back to school and your home office right now including up to 25% off HP printers with AirPrint. You’ll also want to take a look at Grovemade’s new premium Slim Leather Notebook while you’re at it.

More on the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Mini:

No more wasting paper – this 48 page environmentally-friendly notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

