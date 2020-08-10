Save up to 25% on HP printers with AirPrint, Alexa, more starting at $100

As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is discounting a selection of HP printers headlined by the ENVY Photo 7855 AirPrint All-In-One for $179.89 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and marks the best we’ve seen in over 4-months. HP’s ENVY Photo printer is outfitted with AirPrint so you can send documents and photos from your iPhone, iPad, and more with ease. There’s also Alexa and Assistant integration for asking either voice assistant to print shopping lists, calendars, and more. This model comes equipped with a 2.65-inch color touchscreen and can fire out up to 15-pages per minute. It’s also perfect for photos with its 4,800 by 1,200 DPI color resolution. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below the fold for additional printer deals from $100.

Other notable HP printer deals include:

For more details on Amazon’s Big Summer Sale, be sure to swing by our coverage of the sale right here. Then go check out other notable discounts from the sale including Sony headphones from $18, up to 35% off Belkin surge protectors starting at $8, and Switch, PS4, and Xbox One controllers at up to 30% off.

H P ENVY Photo Printer features:

Increase home office productivity with this HP ENVY all-in-one printer. It has a USB port and SD card slot for quick printing of colorful, borderless photos, and its dual-band Wi-Fi lets you print directly from your mobile device. The 2.65-inch touch screen of this HP ENVY all-in-one printer lets you configure options for printing, scanning, copying and faxing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!