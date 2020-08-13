Just $4.50 snags Kershaw’s Ration XL Multitool Steel Spork (50% off, New low)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Ration XL Multitool Spork for $4.67 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Kershaw Ration XL levels up your spork experience with an overall length of 7.3-inches. This makes it a viable and comfortable solution to use when camping, at work, and the list goes on. It’s comprised of 8CR13 stainless steel that is “lightweight, value-priced and loaded with chromium for hardness and resistance to corrosion.” The steel used is color-coated in green, a process that increases its wear- and rust-resistance. A built-in carabiner gate makes it a cinch to clip onto a keychain, lanyard, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The Kershaw deal above is not the only discount we’ve found. Just yesterday we spotted the brand’s 8-in-1 Compact Multitool near an Amazon low. You can still snatch it up for under $7. While it doesn’t function as a spork, anyone wielding this will have a bottle opener, wire scraper, pry bar, three hex drives, and screwdriver tips at their disposal.

Oh, and since we’re on the topic of tools, don’t forget to check out the fresh discount we spotted on CRAFTSMAN’s 22-ounce Steel Hammer. This heavy-duty hammer is forged from a single piece of steel, which is just one reason CRAFTSMAN is comfortable backing it with a full lifetime warranty. Grab yours now for a new low of $22.

Kershaw Ration XL Multitool Spork features:

Ration XL offers more eating surface than sporks; overall length is 7.3 inches, large enough for standard sized mouthfuls by the campfire, in the break room, on the bus or in a warming hut

