Today we are tracking a fantastic deal on one of the best mobile baseball games, R.B.I. Baseball 20. Regularly listed at $7 on the App Store, you can now download this one to all of your iOS devices for just $2.99. This is only the second price drop we have tracked on the latest edition of the ongoing R.B.I. Baseball series and the lowest price we have ever seen on the App Store. The arcade-style baseball action includes all new controls for choosing pitch types, hitting mechanics, base running, and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands and be sure to head below for more details.

This one might not be an overly realistic simulation like The Show, but it is still easily among the best mobile baseball games out there. Along with a new broadcast-inspired pitching camera, you’ll also find revamped MLB ballparks, tailored cutscene animations, 165+ MLB legends to play with, up-to-date stats and rosters (as much as they can be these days), and much more.

But there are plenty more deals today outside of the aforementioned mobile baseball game including Golf Peaks, The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands, Notebooks: Write and Organize, Taskmator – TaskPaper Client, and more.

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 20: $3 (Reg. $7)

More on R.B.I. Baseball 20:

Legends. Start. Here. Unleash greatness with your MLB crew in R.B.I. Baseball 20. R.B.I. redefines arcade baseball action with major advancements & improvements. All-New Controls: Choose pitch types based on real pitcher data, power up to swing for the fences or play it safe for contact & streamlined baserunning controls…Pitcher’s Perspective: Brand new broadcast-inspired Pitching Camera gives you a new perspective when delivering pitches…Massive Player Model Improvements: Revamped hair & added more details including eye black, pine tar on helmets & dirt & grass stains after dives & slides.

