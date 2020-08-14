Save 40% on Apple’s iPhone X Leather Folio Case at a new Amazon low of $38

Amazon is currently offering the Apple iPhone X/S Leather Folio Case for $37.79 shipped in Berry. Having originally retailed for $99, we’ve more recently seen it trending around $65. Today’s offer amounts to over 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date in any style. Apple’s Folio case wraps your handset in finished European leather that “fits snugly” around your iPhone with machined aluminum buttons to complement the design. There’s also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards and more. Plus, the case will wake up your iPhone when opening the folio. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below the fold for additional details.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval can save even more by scoring the OtterBox STRADA iPhone X Case instead. This alternative still rocks a genuine leather build and a similar folio design as in the lead deal. It’ll only run you $20 at Amazon, and comes in a black style alongside carrying a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest handsets, we’re still seeing a selection of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases at Amazon all-time lows. With prices starting at $12, now is an excellent time to mix up the style on your handset.

Apple iPhone X Leather Folio Case features:

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone X Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone. Open it and your iPhone X wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep. Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection, and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!