Save 40% on Apple’s iPhone X Leather Folio Case at a new Amazon low of $38

- Aug. 14th 2020 11:55 am ET

Get this deal
$65+ $38.50
0

Amazon is currently offering the Apple iPhone X/S Leather Folio Case for $37.79 shipped in Berry. Having originally retailed for $99, we’ve more recently seen it trending around $65. Today’s offer amounts to over 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date in any style. Apple’s Folio case wraps your handset in finished European leather that “fits snugly” around your iPhone with machined aluminum buttons to complement the design. There’s also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards and more. Plus, the case will wake up your iPhone when opening the folio. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below the fold for additional details.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval can save even more by scoring the OtterBox STRADA iPhone X Case instead. This alternative still rocks a genuine leather build and a similar folio design as in the lead deal. It’ll only run you $20 at Amazon, and comes in a black style alongside carrying a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest handsets, we’re still seeing a selection of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases at Amazon all-time lows. With prices starting at $12, now is an excellent time to mix up the style on your handset.

Apple iPhone X Leather Folio Case features:

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone X Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone. Open it and your iPhone X wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep. Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection, and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$65+ $38.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go