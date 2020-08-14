Today’s iOS app deal roundup features a number of Ironhide’s amazing Kingdom Rush tower defense titles, but we are also tracking a particularly solid deal on Iron Marines. Ironhide took a more sci-fi approach with this extremely high-rated mobile title. Players must take control of “brave soldiers, mighty mechas, and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids, and robot armies in a galaxy far far away.” It’s one of the best in the genre on mobile and the 22,000 4+ star ratings prove it. Head below for more details and to score Iron Marines for just $1.

You can now download Iron Marines to all of your iOS devices for just $1. Regularly as much as $5 across 2020, today’s deal is matching the all-time low and is a perfect opportunity to add it to your iOS game library. It carries 21 campaign missions across three planets, 17 special ops missions, seven TD-style units, and over 40 upgrades for them. If you’re into mobile tower defense and strategy games, give this one a shot while it’s $1.

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. Fight challenging real time strategy sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away. PLAN, ATTACK AND BEAT ALL THE ENEMIES ADAPTING YOUR STRATEGY by changing the role of your troops even in the thick of the combat, from ranger to sniper, from flamethrowers to missile launchers.

