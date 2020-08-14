Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. We are now ready to head into this weekend with a new all-time low on R.B.I. Baseball 20 and quite a notable batch of discounts via Apple’s digital storefronts. Along with a host of top-notch Kingdom Rush titles, we are also tracking price drops on StoryToys freebies for the kids, Night of the Full Moon, Iron Marines, Animus – Stand Alone, The Great Photo App, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS price drops.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Reeder 4: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Reeder 4: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $30, AC Odyssey Deluxe $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 20: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flowing 2 ~ Sleep Sounds Relax: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks: Write and Organize: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Notebooks: Write and Organize: $18 (Reg. $36)

More on Kingdom Rush Origins :

Kingdom Rush: Origins is the third installment of the award-winning Kingdom Rush saga, loved by millions and earning accolades from gamers and critics around the globe. Take a trip back to the beginning, before Vez’nan ever thought to threaten the kingdom with the gem of power, and experience even more of the lightning-fast, exceptionally captivating gameplay that made the franchise a cornerstone of essential tower defense games. In this exciting prequel, command your elven army and defend mystical lands from sea serpents, evil sorcerers, and wave after wave of gnoll tribesman, all with the help of brand-spankin’ new towers, heroes, and spells to fend off every last baddie.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!