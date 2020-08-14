Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $30, AC Odyssey Deluxe $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds on Xbox One for $29.99 shipped (physical or digital). Now matched via the Xbox marketplace and down at $30 on PlayStation 4 via PSN. Regularly up to $60, it usually sells in the $40 range at Best Buy and is now matching our previous mention. This is a Fallout-like sci-fi RPG that has a pair of story-based DLC add-ons on the way. We got our first look at The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon just recently as part of the Xbox Series X showcase. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe, Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 3, Forza Horizon Ultimate Bundle, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Civilization VI, Dragon Quest Heroes II, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox digital game sale up to 65% off
- eShop digital game sale starting from $2.50
- Phase 2 PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Forza Horizon Ultimate Bundle $59.50 (Reg. $170)
- Incl. Forza Horizon 3 & 4
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch first-party games $10+ off at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $5 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Metro: Last Light Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro 2033 Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- DOOM (2016) $6 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake DLC packs FREE on PSN
- BioShock Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $39 (Reg. $50)
- Trials of Mana $32 (Reg. $42)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last of Us Part II $53 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- Forza Horizon 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Or Ultimate Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 20 Standard Edition $10 (Reg. $30)
- Hasbro Game Night Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon up to 25% off video games from $16
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath $30 (Reg. $50)
- Plus Kombat Pack
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dreams $20 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 from $19 (Reg. up to $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Spider-Man Miles Morales: New details on the upcoming PS5 spin-off
Turtle Beach updates Stealth 600 + 700 headsets for next-gen consoles
Legends Ultimate Arcade launches August 31 with 300 games, Wi-Fi, more
How to access the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Warehouse demo this Friday
Full-size Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine with 50 games releases this year
Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021
New Last of Us II update brings Grounded mode, permadeath, 8-bit visuals, more
Leaked images show white Xbox Series X controller + confirms Series S
