Load up on Larabar’s chocolate cashew protein bars: 12-pack for $13 (Reg. $20)

- Aug. 14th 2020 12:16 pm ET

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of Larabar Protein Chocolate Cashew Brownie Bars for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code 30OFFLARABAR at checkout and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Usually $20 at Amazon and rarely ever available for less, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is great chance to stock up on healthy protein-laden snacks at a big-time discount. These gluten- and dairy-free bars are “packed with plant-based protein from peas and nuts” and provide a “quick pick-me-up that fights off hunger.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Not a fan of the Chocolate Cashew Brownie flavor? Take a look at the 10-pack of Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bars for under $9 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon). These ones are essentially the same but with a different flavor made of only four ingredients.

We also still have a great deal live on CLIF Bar 16-packs as well as even more protein snacks right here from $14. While we are talking health and fitness, it might be a good time to score some new workout apparel as we are taking a number of notable sales including up to 30% off at Reebok and much more.

More on Larabar Protein Chocolate Cashew Brownie Bars:

At Larabar, we delight in creating delicious flavors from a few carefully chosen ingredients, and Larabar Protein is no different. Packed with plant-based protein from peas and nuts, Larabar Protein provides a quick pick-me-up that fights off hunger while satisfying those taste cravings. Enjoy the energy.

