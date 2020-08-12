CLIF Bar 16-packs now down at $14 on Amazon (25% off) + more protein snacks

Amazon is now offering the 16-pack of CLIF Energy Bars Variety Pack for $14.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Then remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Usually $19, today’s deal is about 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While slightly above our previous mention, this is a great chance to score a number of flavors in one go. You’re looking at 16 CLIF bars with up to 11-grams of protein each. This assorted bundle includes flavors like “Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Blueberry Crisp, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the larger assorted bundle doesn’t interest you, zero in on the flavor you’re after instead. Starting from $11 Prime shipped, there are a host of 12-packs available on Amazon with similarly solid ratings and in various flavors.

Prefer some Atkins bars instead? Amazon is currently offering the 30-pack of Atkins Snack Bars (White Chocolate Macadamia Nut) for $24.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $36 or so, remember to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem today’s deal. They contain 7-grams of protein per bar with just 2-grams of sugar and are now at the lowest price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon.

With 9-11g of protein in each bar, this variety pack contains 16 energy bars, two each of the following flavors: Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Blueberry Crisp, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Flavor, Cool Mint Chocolate*, Peanut Butter Banana with Dark Chocolate, and either Sierra Trail Mix, Coconut Chocolate Chip, or Oatmeal Raisin Walnut.

