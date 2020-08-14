Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch returns to all-time low at $200 after 33% discount

- Aug. 14th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

eBuyNow eCommerce fulfilled by Amazon offers the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped in several styles. Also available at B&H. Saving you 33% from the usual $299 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. The refreshed Moto 360 smartwatch is powered by Wear OS and comes complemented by a stainless steel housing with an always-on 1.2-inch AMOLED display. All-day battery life joins many of the features we’ve come to expect from a wearable these days, including notification relay, heart rate tracking, fitness tracking via Google Fit, and more. Also included alongside a sport band is a genuine leather strap. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Opt for the more affordable Ticwatch E Smartwatch to save even more at $70. This wearable still delivers a Wear OS experience, but in a budget-friendly package without the stainless steel design you’ll find in the lead deal. Learn more in our hands-on review

Then go swing by our fitness tracker guide for some additional wearable discounts. We’re currently seeing Withings hybrid smartwatches at 20% off with prices starting at $56. Plus, you can save $117 on Garmin’s vívomove Luxe Smartwatch with 14-day battery life at $383.50.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse.

