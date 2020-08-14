Outfit Nintendo Switch with PDP’s Mario Remix Starter Kit for $15 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Starter Kit for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off off the typical rate there and is a price that we’ve seen beaten only once before. Buyers of this bundle score a Switch case that stores the console alongside six games. It also includes various accessories like Mario-themed silicone Joy-Con grips, a USB-C power cable, and even a handy cleaning cloth. Everything here is licensed by Nintendo, helping certify its quality. Amazon shoppers mostly agree considering its 4.9/5 star rating.

Yet another way to spend your hard-earned cash is on some of the Nerf blaster discounts we spotted yesterday. With pricing that starts at only $5, there’s something in store for almost any budget. Our favorite from the bunch is the Microshots Overwatch Torbjörn at 40% off.

Want to load your Switch up with some new games? If so, we’ve found several titles that you can score at a discount in today’s roundup of the best game deals. Examples include Civilization VI, Metro: Last Light Redux, and Metro 2033 Redux at $15 each.

PDP Nintendo Switch Starter Kit features:

Case stores Console, 6 games and various accessories

Includes Mario-themed silicone Joy-Con grips

Includes USB-C power cable to charge your Switch accessories

Includes cleaning cloth

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

