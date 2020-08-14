Outfit Nintendo Switch with PDP’s Mario Remix Starter Kit for $15 (Save 40%)

- Aug. 14th 2020 2:02 pm ET

$15
0

Amazon is offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Starter Kit for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off off the typical rate there and is a price that we’ve seen beaten only once before. Buyers of this bundle score a Switch case that stores the console alongside six games. It also includes various accessories like Mario-themed silicone Joy-Con grips, a USB-C power cable, and even a handy cleaning cloth. Everything here is licensed by Nintendo, helping certify its quality. Amazon shoppers mostly agree considering its 4.9/5 star rating.

Yet another way to spend your hard-earned cash is on some of the Nerf blaster discounts we spotted yesterday. With pricing that starts at only $5, there’s something in store for almost any budget. Our favorite from the bunch is the Microshots Overwatch Torbjörn at 40% off.

Want to load your Switch up with some new games? If so, we’ve found several titles that you can score at a discount in today’s roundup of the best game deals. Examples include Civilization VI, Metro: Last Light Redux, and Metro 2033 Redux at $15 each.

PDP Nintendo Switch Starter Kit features:

  • Case stores Console, 6 games and various accessories
  • Includes Mario-themed silicone Joy-Con grips
  • Includes USB-C power cable to charge your Switch accessories
  • Includes cleaning cloth
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$15
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
nintendo

nintendo
PDP

About the Author