SimpliSafe Smart Home Security Systems are up to $150 off starting from $147

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of SimpliSafe smart home security systems starting at $147 shipped. One highlight is on the 9-piece starter set at $319.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $20 of the best we’ve seen this year, and is the lowest price in months. This smart security package includes SimpliSafe’s base station alongside the keypad to arm or disarm the system and an assortment of sensors. You’ll be able to secure four doors or windows with the bundled contact sensors, and two motion detectors are also lumped in. Plus, you can keep visual tabs on your space with a 1080p SimpliCam. Over 485 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Over at Best Buy, we’re also spotting another SimpliSafe security discount, this time on a the brand’s Entryway Kit bundled with a SimpliCam for $249.99. Typically this package would run you $400, with today’s offer saving you 38% and marking the best value we’ve seen to date. Included alongside the base station is also a keypad, single contact sensor, video doorbell, and SimpliCam camera. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Speaking of ways to bolster the security of your smart home, this morning we spotted series of discounted Blink XT2 cameras starting at $65. That’s alongside an on-going offer on Anker’s 5-piece Smart Security System at a new low of $125.

SimpliSafe 9-Piece Home Security System features:

Just plug in the base station, place your sensors, plug in your Simplicam and start protecting your home in minutes – no tools required. The SimpliCam security camera lets you see what’s happening at home anytime from your phone, tablet or computer and comes with a built-in stainless steel shutter for complete control over privacy.

