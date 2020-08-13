Anker’s eufy 5-piece Smart Security System drops to new low at $125 (Save 22%)

Woot is currently offering the Anker eufy 5-piece Smart Home Security System for $124.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from its usual $160 going rate, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention, only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. Anker’s foray into the home security space delivers ample coverage to your setup with a keypad, two contact sensors, and a motion detector, alongside the HomeBase to tie it all together. This system also integrates with Anker’s other smart home products, allowing you to send motion alerts and the like to the brand’s popular HomeKit cameras and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Find additional details below the fold.

If you’re looking to add some security functionality to an existing smart home setup, Eve’s HomeKit Motion Sensor is a great alternative that’ll save you some extra cash over the lead deal. It’ll only set you back $40 at Amazon, delivering motion detection to your smartphone for notifications or automating lights and the like.

While we’re talking smart home security, this morning we spotted a collection of connected locks and garage door openers on sale at Home Depot, with up to 30% off across the board. There’s also still an on-going discount to take advantage of on Arlo’s 3-Camera Ultra 4K System at $240 off, and even more in our smart home guide.

eufy 5-piece Security System features:

Install in minutes all by yourself. The entry sensors attach to doors and windows, while the motion sensor and keypad can be secured to walls via the included mounts. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

